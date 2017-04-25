Women’s Lacrosse Falls to the Captains

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland (SMCM) women’s lacrosse team was defeated by Christopher Newport University (CNU) on April 18. This was the first game in the Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) tournament and it saw the Seahawks fall 8-7. The game had started out well for St. Mary’s as senior captain Abbey Harrison scored early on in the first half to give the Seahawks the lead. CNU then followed with four unanswered goals to give the Captains a three-goal cushion. St. Mary’s may have been down, but they clearly did not give up as they too went on a run. The Seahawks scored three unanswered goals by seniors Harrison, Meg Gesner, and junior Lacey Brown. This made it 4-3 in favor of CNU going into the half, but St. Mary’s definitely had gained momentum.

The Seahawks continued their scoring barrage at the start of the second half – opening up with another three unanswered goals. Harrison scored the first, giving her three on the afternoon, and then Brown scored two in a row, giving her three on the day as well.

With just under a minute left on the clock, CNU came back into the game, tying it at five goals a piece. Then with just under thirty seconds remaining in the game, CNU junior attacker Carly Wilson scored the go-ahead goal. St. Mary’s had had several opportunities to score, but the Captains’ goalie made several key saves down the stretch.

Despite their season being over, the Seahawks can still look back on a successful 2017 campaign. They finished CAC conference play with a 5-3 record and a 9-9 record overall. Going into the playoffs, the Seahawks played back to back phenomenal games in order to top both Frostburg and CNU respectively.

On April 12, in a game very similar to the playoff game that would follow, St. Mary’s and CNU went down to the final seconds on the clock. However this time it was Harrison for the Seahawks who scored and won the game with just sixteen seconds left in regulation.

The Seahawks then traveled to Frostburg on April 15 for the regular season finale. The team as a whole put across a huge scoring outburst as they won the contest 18-12. Brown scored five goals for St. Mary’s in the effort.

St. Mary’s will now shift their focus to next season as they graduate five players: attackers Abbey Harrison and Meg Gesner, midfielder Erika Kopf, and defenders Mackenzie Rayburn and Haley Sieglein.