Vegan Tater Tots Recipe Review

The Pub is great (other than the fact that it’s not a safe zone for senior assassins), but I really wish the Pub sold French fries or tater tots, amiright? A girl just needs some late-night potatoes sometimes. Well, contrary to popular belief, tater tots are not only found in the Great Room or the frozen food section of the grocery store. Turns out you can make your own! This week, I’m sharing with you, my dedicated readers, what I call: an annotated recipe. (Recipe courtesy of damndelicious.net)

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds ( 1) russet potatoes, peeled ( 2)

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder ( 3)

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon dried dill ( 4)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste ( 5)

1 cup vegetable oil

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves ( 6)

DIRECTIONS:

Place potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with cold water by 1 inch. Bring to a boil and cook until parboiled ( 7) , about 6-7 minutes; drain well and let cool. Using a box grater, finely shred potatoes. Using a clean dish towel or cheese cloth, drain potatoes completely, removing as much water as possible. ( 8) Transfer potatoes to a large bowl. Stir in flour, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, and dill; season with salt and pepper, to taste. The mixture should be workable but dry. Form potatoes into tots. ( 9) Heat vegetable oil in a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add tots to the skillet, 5 or 6 at a time, and cook until evenly golden and crispy, about 3-4 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Serve immediately, garnished with parsley, if desired. ( 10)

(1) We estimated one large potato was about a pound, so we cooked two potatoes and shared between 6 people around 11 pm. This was not suitable. (It is reasonable to say cook a potato per person.)

(2) Everything will be okay if you accidentally forget to peel them before boiling. The potatoes may be slightly more difficult to handle but it is certainly doable. (This is certainly not from experience, heard from a friend.)

(3) We did not have onion powder. We compensated by adding a bunch more garlic powder, naturally.

(4) We did not use dried dill. What even.

(5) The general consensus in the house was that the taters needed more salt (in retrospect we determined Old Bay would have been a great addition).

(6) If you frequent SMCM Blackmarket, then you may have seen a post asking for “parsely.” That was us. And yes, we spelled parsley wrong.

(7) We looked up parboiled. It really is as simple as just partially boiling something. In our case, potatoes.

(8) Paper towels also work…when you think you are done draining, drain again.

(9) Okay, so here’s the deal. We made “tots” like Great Room tots, but these did NOT fry well. My expert suggestion is to make them decently small and probably spherical or egg-shaped.

(10) I still blame the community for the dearth of parsley for our taters, perhaps we deserved it since we cannot even spell parsley correctly (I have literally typed it wrong every time in this article). At any rate, we served immediately with hot sauce and ketchup. We never had more than 6 tots on the plate at a time, everyone ate them too quickly.

Overall, the taters were a success. Obviously, there is room for improvement in the recipe and I challenge you to make it your own.

As an additional warning, this recipe takes longer than you may expect and we managed to procrastinate for about an hour (my SMP should survive the hit).

You can still use your potatoes even if they are sprouting, alternatively, you could plant them).

Update on Banana article: I accidentally let my Nanna read Every Banana Has a Purpose over spring break. By the time I realized this was quite possibly a bad idea, it was too late. After reading the article, she informed me that you can shine shoes with banana peels (which I feel is very important for my readers to know, especially as many of you may be giving presentations or interviewing for internships or jobs in the near future).

Her other response to the article was to promptly make banana bread and bring it to me for tasting (psst Nanna, in case you happen to read this one too, I love you even if your banana bread is not incredibly moist and don’t worry no one beats your cookies). I think it was a win all around.