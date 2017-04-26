The USA: Leader of The Free World Once More

On Apr. 4, the Assad Regime launched a chemical weapons attack against their own people killing over 86 civilians and 500 others. One day later, April, 6, during a joint press conference with King Abdullah II, President Trump made a statement responding to the attack.

Trump stated, “Yesterday a chemical attack, a chemical attack that was so horrific in Syria [was launched] against innocent people including women, small children and even beautiful little babies- their deaths was an affront to humanity. These heinous actions by the Assad Regime cannot be tolerated. The United States stands with our allies across the globe to condemn this horrific attack and all other horrific attacks for that matter.”

For the remainder of the press conference, Trump avoided answering questions in regard to further U.S. action in Syria. Everyone was unsure of what the United States’ response would be to the chemical attack. No one knew what would happen in the next couple of days.

At least until the next night.

The next night, while dining with Chinese President Xi, President Trump demonstrated that he is not just a man of words. In responding to the atrocities carried out by the Assad Regime, he showed that he is a man of action.

Trump showed this by calling for a strategic military strike against the Syrian airbase from which the Syrian Chemical attack was launched.

It was an intricate strike of 59 Tomahawk missiles against the airbase that held aircraft storage, aircraft, fuel depots, and radar.

For many, especially Trump supporters, it was a surprise. Even I was surprised when I woke up the morning of April 8 reading the morning headlines on Breitbart in all capital letters stating: “TRUMP DECLARES WAR!”

Now, if there is one thing I have learned from this past election year, it is the fact that all media outlets obsessively blow things out of proportion to gain readership.

So I went into the topic of the U.S. airstrike against the Syrian airbase with a level head. I made an effort to take in as much information about the U.S. airstrike, the Assad Regime’s Chemical Weapons attack, and the global response from politicians and world leaders.

For one thing, Trump was actually receiving praise from Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer for his actions and that certainly surprised me.

However, what I discovered further allowed me to make up my mind about everything that occurred in the last week. And I concluded that the U.S. missile strike was justified.

First off, it was justified because I looked at the pictures that took the world by storm of what happened that week. I saw pictures of dead children frozen in a contorted position, eyes wide open from the shock of the chemical attack that hit them showing that it was not at all an easy death. (If you don’t believe me I dare you to look at the images yourself and make your own decision about what happened).

Particularly, a photo that sticks in my memory is the picture of a father holding his two dead toddlers in his arms as if they were sleeping.

Secondly, it was justified because we cannot ignore the fact that this was another instance in which the Assad Regime committed genocide against their own people.

A prior instance of the use of chemical warfare by the Syrian government was in 2013 when the Syrian military used sarin at a rebel held suburb in Damascus killing over 1,000 residents, as stated by the Washington Post. Also, it was reported by Fox news that the chemical attack was one of three chemical attacks that occurred in northern Syria that same week.

Thirdly, it was justified because the Assad regime violated international conventions with the use of the deadly nerve agent sarin, which is chemical warfare.

Sarin was originally created by German scientists as a pesticide in the late 1930s. The Nazis considered using sarin as a military weapon, but ruled against it for fear of what the public outrage would be. I can only wonder how evil one has to be to use something even the Nazis were afraid to use.

In fact, sarin is so deadly that it causes the human nervous system to practically kill itself by causing chest tightness, drooling and excessive sweating, rapid breathing, diarrhea, loss of consciousness, convulsions, paralysis, and respiratory failure.

And the final reason as to why the U.S. missile strike was justified is because it sent a message to the entire world. It sent a message that horrific acts such as this will not be tolerated. It established that the United States, the leader of the free world, will be there to take a stand against such atrocities and injustices.