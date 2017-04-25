Tennis Senior Spotlight

As the school year comes to an end, sports teams are saying goodbye to the senior members. The tennis team is wrapping up a successful season, and the seniors are reflecting on their time as part of the team. Sara Eaton and Marissa Romanek, two of the graduating seniors, shared some of their experiences with The Point News.

Eaton grew up playing soccer and was recruited for the soccer team here at St. Mary’s College of Maryland (SMCM). After playing two years with the team and suffering from a couple concussions, she decided not to continue with the team. It was “one of the hardest decisions, since this sport was something I’d been playing my entire life and the team had become my closest friends.”

Joining the team has been a rewarding experience for Eaton and she looks back fondly on her time on the team. “It’s been a really great decision for me. I loved getting to be part of a team again and to learn and improve so much.”

Eaton has enjoyed “getting to know everyone this year” and will miss “getting to hit and hang around with everyone next year” after graduation. “I’m especially going to miss all the team roasts,” she said.

Eaton is majoring in Math and Economics. She took an economics class the fall of my senior year of high school and wanted to learn more about the subject. Being a math major has “been one of the most challenging things I’ve ever done.”

After college, she plans to move back to Portland, Oregon where she will work as an economist for the Bonneville Power Administration. “I’m especially excited for my road trip out west and getting to do a lot of backpacking in the southwest. I definitely plan to play tennis after college and I’ve forced my dad into playing mixed doubles with me,” she said.

As for Romanek, she knew as soon as she arrived at SMCM that she wanted to be a part of the tennis team because of her past experience on her high school’s team. She had played “tennis since my freshman year of high school at Huntington High and I wanted to keep up with the sport competitively.”

Romanek transferred to SMCM last year and described how the team helped the transition go smoothly. I made friends on the team very quickly. I also came in the same year as the new head coach, Tyler Robinson, so it was nice to be a part of that transition as well.”

Romanek is a Sociology major. After graduation, she plans to obtain her masters degree in Social Work and is planning to continue playing tennis as well. “The good thing about tennis is that you can play it at any age. Of course it will never be the same as being on a competitive team, but the sport itself is something I will definitely not be giving up,” she said.

Both Eaton and Romanek advice prospective tennis players, experienced or not, to join the team next year. Romanek said: “To anyone who is thinking about joining the team next year, do it. Any collegiate sport is a lot of commitment, but it is worth it. Through this team I learned the importance of balance, commitment, and hard work. I also made lifelong friends. Joining the team made my SMCM experience amazing and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

In addition, Eaton says that “playing on a team at St. Mary’s has given me some incredible memories and friendships. I would say that it’s not been without hard-work. […] It’s definitely worth it and has given me a lot of discipline on and off the court. I’ve loved being a Seahawk and am really going to miss everyone.”