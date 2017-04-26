Right to the Point Print Edition

Faithful readers of The Point News will recall an experimental online only tri-weekly news-in-brief article style titled Right to The Point. Due to a multitude of events taking place over the past two weeks, The Point News was sadly unable to properly cover them all at length. Therefore, in order to do our due diligence to our readers, we present you with a special print edition of Right to the Point.

2000

The graduation year of Neil Irwin from St. Mary’s College of Maryland (SMCM). Irwin is set to be the 2017 SMCM Commencement Speaker. The former Seahawk is a Senior Economics Correspondent at The New York Times. He is a seasoned journalist, with a resume including positions at The Washington Post’s Wonkblog, appearances on MSNBC, CNBC, and PBS Newshour, and authoring a New York Times bestseller, “The Alchemists.” Following his time at SMCM, Irwin earned his MBA from Columbia University. He was a member of the college’s Board of Trustees from 2007 to 2013. In Nov. of 2013, Irwin delivered the Benjamin Bradlee distinguished lecture in journalism at SMCM. (Previously, The Point News had reported that the 2017 Commencement Speaker would be Kojo Nnamdi. We apologize for our confusion, and we assure you that this time we are quite sure it is Neil Irwin.) Sources: SMCM.edu, thepointnews.com

9

The number of French majors who were inducted into the National French Honor society (Pi Delta Phi) on Thursday, April 20. These 9 students were the first inductees to the SMCM chapter, as it was founded this year. Pi Delta Phi (ΠΔΦ) was founded at the University of California Berkeley in 1906. The new SMCM members of ΠΔΦ were inducted “in recognition for their stellar work in French and their commitment to promoting the value of French and Francophone culture at SMCM and beyond” according to George MacLeod, an Assistant Professor of French at the college.

1810

The year when Fryderyk Chopin was born. St. Mary’s Artist-in-Residence continued his homage to Chopin on April 12 performing another “PianoTalk.” Brian Ganz is a renowned pianist, regarded as a “marvelously talented musician” by Maryland Theater Guide. His PianoTalks function as both concerts and lectures, entertaining and educating his audience on the musical wonders of Chopin. The event took place in the Auerbach Auditorium.

8

-th Hour of the day when the SMCM Symphony Orchestra performed their Spring Concert. Under the direction of SMCM professor of music Jeffrey B. Silberschlag, the group of both major and nonmajor musicians performed works by “Haydn, Wagner, Lang, Shatin, Oliveros, and Jeffers.” The concert took place in Montgomery Hall, room 25 on April 13.

5

Day duration for the showings of “Eurydice.” In the Bruce Davis Theater on April 19-23, the Theater, Film, and Media Studies Department (TFMS) performed the play by Sarah Ruhl. The show consisted of “Sarah Ruhl’s contemporary poetic retelling of the Orpheus/Eurydice myth [imagined]…from Eurydice’s perspective.” It was directed by TFMS faculty member Amy Steiger and featured original music by SMCM student Robert Hayes.

30

The number of National Bohemian (Natty Boh) beers in a “case.” On April 16, SMCM student’s continued the tradition of the “Natty Boh Hunt.” As per tradition, senior students spray painted the beer cans and hid them around campus. The game functions as a college-aged version of an Easter egg hunt. Some students were even able to locate a coveted “Golden 40.” Prior to the festivities, SMCM Dean of Students Leonard Brown issued a disclaimer to the campus, reminding students of the danger and controversy surrounding the event including under-age drinking, and a history of hateful messaging on “Boh” cans. Dean Brown reminded the campus that the “‘Natty Bo[h] Hunt’….is not a college-sanctioned event.” Any student who wishes to voice their opinion on this St. Mary’s tradition should feel free to reach out to The Point News (at managingeditor@thepointnews.com) in order to have their feelings published.

48.1

Percent of the votes Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff won in Georgia’s sixth congressional district. Had he broken the 50 percent line, he would have won the election in “a heavily conservative House district” as written in The New York Times. This election attracted nationwide attention because it has been seen as a bellwether for how Democrats will perform in a post 2016 era and in the 2018 elections. Ossoff now will face Karen Handel in a June Runoff election. Source: The New York Times.

2

Candidates are currently in the running for the French presidency. During the first round, this was narrowed down from 11 candidates. The two individuals still in the running are: Emmanuel Macron, an independent currently leading in the polls and the “far-right” candidate Marine Le Pen, who follows closely behind Macron. The mainstream perception of Le Pen is that she represents the same sentiments in France as Trump did during the 2016 campaign in the USA. A potential “Frexit” or french exit from the EU, hinges on this election. The second round of the election will take place May 7. Source CNBC.

11

-th annual Twain Lecture Series of Humour and Culture took place on Friday, April 21, 2017. Scott Dikkers, the founder and former Editor-in-Chief, of The Onion gave a lecture on “The Real Story of Fake News” outlining the history of his broadsheet satirical newspaper. The talk included personal anecdotes, as well as analysis of the rise of “Fake News” surrounding the 2016 United States presidential election.