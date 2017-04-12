On Tuesday, April 4 the St. Mary’s College of Maryland (SMCM) Physics Club partnered with the Future Leaders of the World (FLOW) Mentoring Program at Ridge Elementary School (Ridge) in Ridge, Maryland. Equipped with lasers, gyroscopes, and oscilloscopes the SMCM students showed that “Physics is Phun” according to Lauren Smith, a member of both FLOW and the Physics Club.

FLOW Mentoring is county-wide program. The SMCM chapter visits Ridge once a week on Tuesdays for an hour and a half. FLOW pairs community members and college students with school children in order to foster positive relationships in “a supported, safe, and inspiring environments.”

The SMCM Physics Club travelled to Ridge to fulfill their club service requirement. Club president and FLOW mentor, Sydney Jupitz said, “I knew about the program and wanted to show the kids in the program applications of science that we thought would be interesting to them, in order to stimulate their intellectual curiosity.”

If you are interested in joining FLOW next year contact Lauren Smith at lksmith1@smcm.edu.