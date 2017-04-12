Mid-Season Review: Women’s Lacrosse

Coming off the heels of a NCAA tournament berth in 2016, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland (SMCM) women’s lacrosse team looked to continue to play at a high level during the 2017 campaign. So far they have done well while playing a very tough schedule. In fact this season, the Seahawks have faced off against six of the top sixteen women’s lacrosse teams in the nation. As of April 14, they are a respectable 7-8 overall and 3-3 in the conference. The biggest wins so far have been a 21-1 victory against Southern Virginia on Feb. 18 and a 17-0 win over Wesley on March 25.



On this year’s Senior Day, the Seahawks defeated Marymount 11-9. Seniors Erika Kopf and Abbey Harrison led the charge with three goals apiece. Harrison also added one assist to her totals. Junior Lacey Brown also chipped in two goals in the win for the Seahawks.

Kopf (midfielder), Harrison (attack), Meg Gesner (attack), Mackenzie Rayburn (defense), and Haley Sieglein (defense) make up the 2017 senior class for St. Mary’s. Freshman defender Dani MacDonald states “All five of our seniors have stepped up and made a difference on the field this year.”



It is important for a collegiate team to be able to get along with one another so that they can function as one. MacDonald continues, “Our biggest strength as a team is our unity and friendship both on and off the field.”



So far on the year, Gesner leads the Seahawks with a total of twenty-five goals and ten assists. Kopf additionally has twenty-three goals and fifteen assists at this point in the year. Rayburn leads the team in ground balls with thirty-six.



The team has two more in conference games remaining. The first of the two will be at home against Christopher Newport on April 12. The Seahawks will then conclude the regular season with a game at Frostburg on April 15. If they win these two games, there is a strong chance that they will make the CAC tournament.



St. Mary’s is coached by Erin McDonnell who is in her second season at the helm of the Seahawks. She is assisted by Tori Poffenberger, who is in her first year of coaching.