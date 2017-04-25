Men’s Lacrosse End of Year Report

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland (SMCM) men’s lacrosse team’s season has now come to a close. The Seahawks finished the season with a 1-7 record in conference and finished in eighth place in the Capital Athletic Conference (CAC).

While their record may not indicate so, the Seahawks were a very competitive – particularly throughout the second half of the season. St. Mary’s was on the losing end of three one goal games, and lost four more games by four goals or less. This shows how competitive the team was, even if they did not always end a game victorious.

St. Mary’s was, however, victorious on March 25 when they defeated conference opponent Wesley 20-8. This successful scoring outburst was a good momentum builder for the Seahawks, as their closer games on the year came after this game.

The game against Wesley got off to a good start as they scored three quick goals to open up the game. At the end of the first quarter the score sat at 5-2 in favor of St. Mary’s.

Wesley opened up the second period by scoring to narrow the gap to just a one goal advantage. However the Seahawks answered back with six goals of their own to pull away for good.

In total, St. Mary’s scored seven goals in both the second and third quarters, while their defense blanked Wesley in the third quarter and only allowed three in the last quarter.

This impressive victory by the Seahawks culminated in goals being scored by thirteen different team members. Sophomore attackman Steve Jones led the charge with four goals and fellow sophomore attackman Max Groen added four assists for the team. Goalie Max Alderman got the win for St. Mary’s as he allowed five saves and allowed only six goals (smcmathletics.edu).

In total on the year, St. Mary’s scored 135 goals and had 80 assists. They averaged exactly nine goals per game.

The Seahawks are graduating seniors Luke Eshleman, Javier Flores, Brendan Steele, John Lockwood, and Alderman.