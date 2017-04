St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s (SMCM) Club Soccer team played in their first intercollegiate game in four years on April 22 at Washington College. The Seahawks ultimately came up short, losing to the Shoremen and Shorewomen (Washington’s college mascot) 4-3.

All Photographs are courtesy of the President of SMCM Women’s Club Soccer, Rachel Harris, who functioned as a coach and captain for the game