On March 7 at 8 p.m. in the Auerbach Auditorium of St. Mary’s Hall, the Inaugural Presidential Lecture Series will present bestselling novelist and social commentator Walter Mosley. Mosley, one of the most prolific writers of our time will lead the inaugural lecture with his talk, “The Only True Race is the Human Race.”

The Presidential Lecture Series, created in 2016 by Dr. Tuajuanda C. Jordan, promotes St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s commitment to fostering an inclusive community by introducing a diverse lineup of nationally-acclaimed speakers to the campus. The goal of the lecture series is to enable meaningful dialogue and critical thinking about pertinent topics in order to expand knowledge and increase understanding of ourselves and others. “When I arrived at St. Mary’s College, one of my primary goals was to promote an increased sense of diversity and inclusion within our community,” notes Dr. Jordan. “Walter Mosley is an excellent speaker to launch the series. Commitment to social justice and critical reflection are key to changing our culture for the better.”

Mosley has written more than 43 critically acclaimed books. His most popular works are his series of bestselling historical mysteries, one of which is centered around a hard-boiled detective Easy Rawlins, a black private investigator, and a World War II veteran. The New York Review of Books called Mosley “a literary master as well as a master of mystery.”The Boston Globe declared him “one of the nation’s finest writers.” Although he is widely recognized for his crime fiction, his books range to literary fiction, nonfiction, political essay, young adult, and science fiction.

Mosley’s books have been adapted for film and television, with new projects in development at FX, Cinemax, and HBO. His first published book, part of his mystery series “Devil in a Blue Dress,” was made into a feature film starring Denzel Washington. He has been hailed for his use of the series as a vehicle for confronting racism across multiple decades.

Mosley’s nonfiction works, such as “Twelve Steps Toward Political Revelation” and “Life Out of Context,” examine contributions to economic inequality, politics, and justice in America. An editorial board member of The Nation, he conceived “Ten Things,” a monthly feature connecting readers to opportunities for advocacy and activism.

Mosley has won many awards and honors throughout his career. Most notably, he has won the O. Henry Award, Carl Brandon Society Parallax Award, Grammy Award for Best Album Notes, a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Annual Edgar Awards, NAACP Image Awards three times, and was recently named Grand Master by the Mystery Writers of America, the first African American to hold the title.

Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., with an audience question and answer period taking place immediately after the event. Mosley will also hold a book signing beginning at 9:30 p.m. The novels “Devil in a Blue Dress” and “Black Betty” will also be available for purchase during this portion of the event. The lecture is open to all St. Mary’s College of Maryland students, staff, and alumni. Seating is first-come, first-served and the event is free of charge and open to the public.