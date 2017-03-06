On Trump and Illegal Immigration

On June 16, 2015, Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for President of the United States. During this announcement, he shined light on issues that impact everyday Americans ranging from economic stagnation, radical Islamic terrorism, Obamacare, the Iran Deal, and Common Core. But the issue that grew to be the most controversial was Trump’s take on illegal immigration.

In his speech he stated:

“The US has become a dumping ground for everybody else’s problems. It’s true. And these aren’t the best and the finest. When Mexico sends its people they’re not sending their best…They’re sending people that have lots of problems and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And, some, I assume are good people. But I speak to border guards and they tell us what we’re getting. And, it only makes common sense…They’re sending us not the right people. It’s coming from more than Mexico. It’s coming from all over South and Latin America…And, it’s got to stop and it’s got to stop fast.”

Due to Trump’s focus on the most negative and harmful aspects of illegal immigration, his comments were spun by media outlets to have Trump appear delusional as well as a bigot and a racist towards Mexicans and Latinos. And, to this day, media outlets and politicians still spin that false narrative. They continue to this day, recently in reaction to the deportation measures that are taking place to rid the country of illegal alien criminals that include felons, gang members and drug dealers.

In reality, Trump was bringing to the forefront the worst aspects of a broken and flawed immigration system – a broken and flawed system that harms millions of Americans, legal immigrants and the illegal aliens who venture on a dangerous journey into the U.S. through the unsecured and unprotected Southern border.

According to a 2015 report by the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan organization, “820,000 illegal immigrants had criminal convictions, including about 300,000 with felony records.” Based on this information, close to a million illegal immigrants have extended their criminal actions from just illegal entry into the United States to straight up criminal offences and felonies.

Additionally, according to the Huffington Post, “over 80 percent of [Central American] women and girls crossing into the U.S. by way of Mexico are raped during their journey.” The article also stated that even though the rape of these women can be perpetrated by anyone, it is most likely occurring at the hands of “fellow migrants, bandits or government officials.” This means that those entering the country illegally do in fact have the potential to be rapists as seen with the vast amount of migrant women who are unfortunately raped and sexually assaulted.

America cannot be a safe place with an uncontrolled flow of illegal immigration. And, too many government officials have let too many Americans die at the hands of illegal aliens.

In reaction to the needless slaughter of innocent Americans and the incompetence of government officials, a group titled the Remembrance Project was created. A not-for-profit corporation based in Houston, Texas, the Remembrance Project advocates for families whose loved ones were killed by illegals. Throughout the 2016 election cycle, members of this group and other individuals were letting their voices be heard on the campaign trail and telling their tragic stories to Americans all over.

These stories included the killing of individuals like Joshua Wilkerson, who was murdered and set on fire by an illegal alien classmate in 2010. As well as Spencer Golvach, who was shot in the head by an illegal alien in 2015, and Matthew Denice, who, in 2011, was dragged a quarter of a mile and killed by a drunk illegal with a previous criminal conviction.

Other individuals killed at the hands of illegal aliens include Sergeant Corey Blake Wride, Grant Ronnebeck, Dennielle N.”Nikki” Schermock, Eric Nathaniel “Krikit” Zepeda, Shayley Estes, Dominic Daniel Durden, Officer Kevin Will, Sergeant Brandon Mendoza, Jamiel “Jas” Shaw, Brandy Lee Thorne, Jesse Benavides, Emily Cortez, Sviatlana Dranko, Margaret “Peggy” Kostelnik, Kathryn “Kate” Steinle … sadly, the list of innocents killed by illegals does not end here, but it continues to go on and on.

In the time since Trump was inaugurated, he has fulfilled many of his campaign promises. And, certainly, his promise to fix the broken and flawed system of illegal immigration is no exception. He has already issued executive orders and enlisted Presidential actions in order to combat illegal aliens. In doing so, America has every possibility of becoming a safer place for American citizens and American families.