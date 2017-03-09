Men’s Basketball Falls to Marymount

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland (SMCM) men’s basketball team concluded their season late last month with a loss to Marymount in the first round of the Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) tournament. After going on an impressive run to make the playoffs in the first place, the Seahawks fell 69-64 to Marymount on Feb. 21, 2017. During the game, St. Mary’s jumped out to an early seven to nothing lead. This lead lasted about half way through the first half until Marymount came back to tie the game at thirteen points. They would then go on a run and take a 35-25 lead at the half. The Seahawks started off the second half well, as they went on a twenty-nine to fifteen run. This run took just over ten minutes and gave St. Mary’s a 56-55 lead. With just over a minute left in the game, Marymount made a three-pointer – giving them the lead for good. (Nairem Moran, smcmathletics.com).

Senior Delaszo Smith and junior Chris Craft co-led the team in points with fourteen points apiece. Junior LaVonte Sanders added eleven points, ten rebounds, and three assists in the effort. Junior Donovan Robinson also contributed thirteen points (Moran, smcmathletics.com).

Despite this early exit from the conference playoffs, there is somewhat of a bright side heading into next season. Smith is the only senior graduating from St. Mary’s, so there will be lots of continuity within the team. This will be beneficial because it means that not only will the team be used to playing with one another, but they will also have another year of experience to build on. Additionally, St. Mary’s had a fair amount of success this year, despite lacking a prototypical “big man” player for the majority of the year. The “big man” for the Seahawks this year was six foot eight junior Marsalis Hurley. However, Hurley missed twelve games this year due to injury. Without the presence of a very tall player on the court, everyone else must work harder in order to guard opponents who have a fair amount of height. The importance of having a player like Hurley on the court is evident in the fact that St. Mary’s went 9-5 with Hurley playing, and 4-8 without him (smcmathletics.com). With a healthy year next year St. Mary’s could make a solid run in the CAC tournament.