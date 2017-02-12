Upcoming Service Opportunities on Campus

At the start of the new year, people oftentimes make resolutions to exercise more, get better grades, or volunteer more often. If you are interested in taking part in some philanthropy or social-minded events this semester on campus, there are several events going on this month which will be hosted by SMCM Service and Social Change.

The first big event coming up this month is the Hunger and Homelessness Sleep-out. This will take place Feb. 10 at 8pm until Feb. 11 at 8am. “The sleep-out will be featuring clubs speaking on how homelessness impacts different demographics [of people] and how we can help, along with fun activities!” Megan Darby said. The event will be held on the tennis courts so participants should make sure to bring blankets. Interested participants are also asked to bring along a canned good, but this is not a requirement. It is understandable if some people are not able to do so. Participants should “get ready for some great eye-opening discussions,” about homelessness and its many impacts Darby said.

The other big event which will be held this month is the Christmas in April Auction on Feb. 24 from 6-9pm. The auction will be held in Daugherty-Palmer Commons. In past years, items such as premier housing, registration, and parking, a Capella performances, senior week packages, and other items were auctioned off during this fundraiser. All proceeds raised from the auction will go towards the Christmas in April Neighbors Helping Neighbors Day. This event will be held on April 29. According to christmasinaprilsmc.org, volunteers partner with community members in order to rehabilitate the homes of low-income homeowners. They especially partner with elderly and disabled homeowners, “so that they may live in warmth, safety, and independence.” The SMCM community cannot solely get involved by attending and purchasing items at the auction, but student volunteers will be sent on April 29 to help build and work on the actual reconstruction projects with other Neighbors Helping Neighbors volunteers.

In addition to these two larger events going on this month, students can always donate food to the food pantry which is located in the campus center. Boxes for donations remain scattered around the academic buildings on campus. Students can also take part in the Keep St. Mary’s Beautiful organization which goes around campus on Sunday afternoons to clean up any litter or debris found on our campus. New service events are always being started and in order to stay on top with the most up-to-date volunteering opportunities on campus, you can like the SMCM Service and Social Change Facebook page.