St. Mary’s Indoor Floor Hockey Championships

Some of the most competitive athletic action at St. Mary’s College of Maryland (SMCM) can be found within the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics and Recreation Center (ARC). This comes in the form of intramural sports that range from handball, to soccer, to volleyball. The leagues consist of men’s, women’s, and coed. Most recently, the men’s intramural floor hockey season wrapped up in a dramatic way. After a three week season, it all came down to one night of playoffs on Feb. 7, 2017. The “Ice Skeeters” finished the season in first place, and in doing so received an automatic bid to get to the championship game.

The first game of the night pitted the “XC Checkers” against “The Block”. The game was arguably one of the best of the season. After two regulation halves, and then an additional two overtime halves, the game went into shootouts. Both teams were anchored by their goalies, sophomore Patrick O’Leary (XC Checkers) and senior Max Alderman (The Block), who each played phenomenal games. Ultimately it was the XC Checkers who came out on top after the shootout round.

The XC Checkers won their second game of the night, sending them to the championship round against the Ice Skeeters. Similar to their first game of the night, the XC Checkers played another close and competitive game, but the Ice Skeeters were ready. SMCM senior Zack Haussler, a player for the Ice Skeeters, states: “We [are] a very balanced team with a high scoring offense and a [good] defense. Speed of play was definitely our strong suit as no other team could match the tempo of play.”

The XC Checkers did an admiral job matching the tempo of play, but ultimately fell short as the Ice Skeeters won the championship one to zero. The final goal was scored by junior Max Dwyer, with an assist by fellow junior Karl Maier.

SMCM students are currently already underway with their next intramural season of volleyball.