Programs for Summer 2017 offered by or through SMCM range from on-campus research to study abroad tours in Thailand and South Africa. Here’s a quick survey of opportunities for the summer months.

St. Mary’s Undergraduate Research Fellowship (SURF)

Directed by Dr. Liz Leininger, Dr. Katie Gantz, and Dr. Christine Wooley, spend eight-weeks partnering with a faculty member to create your own scholarly or creative work. Participants get a $3,000 stipend, a budget for their project if needed, meals, and housing as they craft their final presentation, which is presented at the SURF Symposium on July 7th as well as potentially shared with the community at large during the following school year. SURF’s scholarly outcomes include numerous publications featuring undergraduate student research. The program’s website is https://sites.google.com/smcm.edu/surf-smcm/home.

2. The Washington Program

Run by political science professors Shafqat and Fehrs, the Washington Program places students on Capitol Hill, with a federal agency, or with a think tank depending on the applicant’s preferences. Student résumés and cover letters are refined through the Career Center and submitted to their desired workplace. Learn more at http://www.smcm.edu/washingtonprogram/.

3. South Africa Summer Study Tour

This study abroad experience places students at Stellenbosch University and runs from July 8 to Dec. 3. Stellenbosch is situated in the mountains of Stellenbosch, South Africa close to Cape Town and Table Mountain. There’s an optional service learning course in which students learn about eradicating poverty and volunteer at a farm school. Applications are due March 1. More info at http://www.smcm.edu/ie/programs/africa/smcm-cis-stellenbosch-south-africa/.

4. Thailand Study Tour

The Thailand study tour is run by professors John Schroeder and Bradley Park from the Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies and runs from May 14 to June 3, including trips to Bangkok, Nakhom Pathom, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, and Ko Samet. Students will, “explore traditional and contemporary Buddhist views on the relationships between Buddhist wisdom and social justice.” Highlights include meeting the first fully ordained woman monastic in Thai Buddhism, Burmese monks, an elephant trek, and visiting refugee camps. It counts as an upper division course in Philosophy and Religious Studies. More info at http://www.smcm.edu/ie/programs/asia-oceania/thailand-study-tour/.

5. Bahamas Project Dolphin Study Tour

Led by psychology professors Dr. Daisy Kaplan and Dr. Aileen Bailey, this study tour is cross listed as Psych 315/ Biol 380/ Enst 395 and consists of a lecture at SMCM and a 12-day trip to the Bahamas with daily lectures and boat excursions to observe and research dolphin behavior. The trip runs from May 15-26. More info at http://www.smcm.edu/ie/programs/the-americas/project-dolphin-in-the-bahamas/.