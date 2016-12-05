Winter Sports Season Begins

As the fall semester winds down at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, the winter sports begin to heat up. With men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and the swimming seasons already underway, there have already been some memorable moments. On November 17th the SMCM men’s basketball team traveled to College Park to take on the Division I University of Maryland Terrapins. While this game did not count for the Seahawks, it was an opportunity for the players to enjoy themselves playing against a fierce competition. St. Mary’s lost 93-45 in front of a packed stadium. Freshman guard Tre Mouton scored sixteen points to lead the Seahawk effort and junior captain Delaszo Smith added seven points and two rebounds in the game.

Despite losing their ensuing game in the opening round of the Dan Greene Memorial Invitational (November 19th) against Baldwin-Wallace (75-72), the Seahawks bounced back by winning their next three games against Spalding, Gallaudet, and Greensboro respectively. As the team now heads into the in-conference portion of their schedule, they look to build upon their success and continue to win games. The team is currently being led in scoring by junior guards Ochae Bynum (17.8 points per game) and Smith (16.2 points per game). In terms of defense, SMCM is being led by junior Lavonte Sanders who is averaging 7.6 rebounds per game. Coach Chris Harney is now in his twelfth season leading St. Mary’s.

The St. Mary’s women’s basketball team also has their season off and running. After dropping their first game of the season to Catholic, the Seahawks bounced back and won their second game at the Dan Greene Memorial Tournament. Here they defeated Delaware Valley 66-63 and advanced to the tournament’s championship game. Junior guard Kerri Kline scored twenty-one points, had four rebounds, and three assists and sophomore Kobe Chaney added thirteen rebounds and eight points in the game. Unfortunately in the championship game of the tournament, SMCM ended up falling to Messiah College 74-43.

Head Coach Crystal Gibson, currently in her sixth season at the helm of the Seahawks, believes that this team has grown significantly since last season: “The team has grown with added experience, we have several players in our program that have at least one year of college experience under their belt and that’s critical when looking to compete in such a strong league as the CAC. We have added depth at all positions which will be critical navigating through a very long and physical season.” Based on this growth of the team, Gibson also expects them to be quite competitive: “We have a lot of returning players as well as some very strong newcomers that are going to help take our program to a new level. We are aiming to finish in the top four in our league. Earning a home playoff game is one of the top goals for the season, this is helpful in the competition for a CAC championship.”

Under first year head coach Casey Brandt, both the men’s and women’s swim teams are beginning to gain momentum. While there were some early season struggles on both sides, both team’s defeated Ferrum as a part of a tri meet on November 19th. Both squads won rather handily as the men came on top 157-28 and the women were victorious 152-39. For the women it was a solid first victory of the year, while for the men it was their third victory as they also beat McDaniel (104-99) the same day and Frostburg (166-96) on November 12th. The men’s team is led by senior captains Andrew Braker, Andrew Braun, and Matt Walchuck while the women’s team is captained by Samantha Liming, Rachel Sonnenberg, and Lizzie Straathof.