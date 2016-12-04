Right to The Point: December 4th, 2016

152,231

dollars raised during St. Mary’s “Giving Tuesday.” The 24 hour philanthropy event took place on Nov. 27th. SMCM’s Associate Dean of Academic Services Donald Stabile contributed the largest donation, pledging a $66,000 dollar-for-dollar match. Read more at the SMCM Newsroom.

4

dollars, the cost of a ticket to SMCM’s presentation of “The Marriage of Figaro” except for opening night, when students, faculty and staff can attend the show for free. Simply present your One Card to the Box Office by 7:50pm Wednesday, Dec. 7th. Tickets all other nights are four dollars for faulty, students and staff. General Admission tickets are priced at six dollars. Performances will take place Dec. 7-10th at 8pm. There will also be a matinee, final performance on Dec. 11th at 2pm. Visit the Theater department website for more information.

17,466

words in the upcoming print issue of The Point News volume 77, issue #5 will be distributed Wednesday, Dec. 7th. Other data points about this week’s issue: 387 copies, 103,153 characters, and 31 articles. This is the final installment of The Point News this semester. Look out for us to come back when we return from winter break.

0

members of the Faculty Senate voted against the “Solidarity Resolution Letter.” In an all student email, they announced that the resolution passed unanimously. In the email, they stated “Unless compelled by law, St. Mary’s College of Maryland will not enter into any agreements with federal, state, or local law enforcement agencies for the purposes of enforcing federal immigration policy or forms of discrimination that contravene our values.”

470,000



barrels of oil a day which would have been transported by the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL), had President Obama taken action against the project. The pipeline was being protested by activists who argued against the pipeline’s supposed encroachment on native americans land and the environmental impact of the project. Protesters, who set up camps in order to block construction had water cannons as well as rubber bullets used on them in attempts to disperse their presence. Read more at CNN or The Huffington Post.

Note: This is a experimental article type. The Point News is attempting to provide more frequent updates on campus events. This is a style of reporting inspired by 538 Significant Figures. We are using their idea with their permission.