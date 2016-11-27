Ways to Give: Service Opportunities, On-Campus and Off

With Thanksgiving and the holiday season all around us, many people are inspired to commit some extra time and energy to social service. Here’s a review of some of the many opportunities on campus and in our local community.

When you come back from break, consider bringing some charitable donations with you:

Feminists United for Sexual Equality (FUSE) and the St. Mary’s Triangle and Rainbow Society (STARS) are collaborating in an effort to donate menstrual products to local homeless shelters. Bring unopened boxes of pads, liners, and tampons to FUSE’s Monday night meeting, November 28, at 10 pm in Glendenning Annex, or look for the collection box in the Leadership Lab.

Omicron Delta Kappa, one of the St. Mary’s Honor Societies, is collecting canned goods and cold weather wear after Thanksgiving break. Check your pantry and the back of your closet before you return to St. Mary’s. The collection box will be in the Leadership Lab in Campus Center.

Stock the SMCM Food Pantry, located in Campus Center 143. Drop off nonperishable food items for the benefit of the St. Mary’s community at large—the pantry feeds any member of the SMCM community that is in need. According to Service and Social Change, they are always in need of, “Ramen, Meals, Pasta, Sauce, PB&J, Mac and Cheese, and Soup.”

And here are some ongoing service opportunities, on campus and off:

Help student volunteers from SEAC and the Office of Sustainability collect student-generated compost to be used at the Campus Farm. You can meet up with the compost crew every other Thursday at Dorch Circle at 4 pm; check the All-Student email for more information.

The Three Oaks Center in Lexington Park, which aids St. Mary’s County’s homeless population, is always looking for volunteers to help with meal preparation, as well as “people with special skills who may be available to act as tutors.” According to their website the Center is always in need of the following items for donation: “Linens, Undergarments, Hats/Gloves, Diapers, Baby Wipes, Toiletries, Non-Perishable, Food Items, [and] Home Furnishings.” For more information, go here.

You might also think of participating in St. Mary’s chapter of “Giving Tuesday,” this Tuesday, November 29. SMCM students are trying to reach the donation goal of $50,000. You can get more information from the Point News article by Joseph McManus.

Whether you’re trying to meet service requirements, or you’ve been inspired by the giving spirit, let’s try and make a difference in our community as we reach the end of the semester.