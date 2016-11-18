Israel Rejects Invitation to Paris Middle East Peace Conference

France invited Israel to partake in a Middle East peace conference to be held later this year in Paris. Israel has formally rejected the invitation.
Peace talks in 2014 between Israel and Palestine failed to bring any significant changes, so France’s proposed conference aimed to bring both sides together to discuss negotiations. However, Israel believes that France’s proposal is only a digression. Israel has long held the belief that direct negotiations with Palestine are the only way to engage with the conflict, and views the Paris conference as a “distraction from the goal of direct negotiations with the Palestinians,” according to NBC News.
“[Israel] told the French envoy in a clear and unequivocal manner that Israel’s position to promote the peace process and reach an agreement will only come through direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement to NBC News.
The potential of a conference is not the only thing holding back peace negotiations between the two regions. Palestine has insisted that peace talks will not resume until Israel ceases building settlements on Palestinian land. The Palestinians want to use this land for an independent state, but Israel refuses to stop construction. Settlements are Jewish communities from the West Bank territory. In the past, settlements have often inhibited peace, which is still the case in the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Palestine also requests the release of prisoners, another demand that Israel is denying. In turn, Israel wants the Palestinians to acknowledge Jerusalem as Israel’s capitol.
The battles over land do not seem to be decreasing, and some analysts claim that the conflict will never be resolved. It is unclear how Israeli and Palestinian states can be established as separate without a legal agreement to officially separate the land.
The United States backed the 2014 peace talks, but these negotiations failed to present any immediate solutions. Furthermore, the Palestinian government rejected President Mahmoud Abbas’ legitimacy, and would not allow him to negotiate representing Palestine.
In addition, Israel was less than pleased with the new Palestinian Unity Government. President Abbas united two separate governments and was not approved by the Legislative Council. This illegal government caused strain between the two parties, and they remained hostile with each other. This unity government resigned in 2015 and resulted in a reorganization of the Palestinian government system.
Thus, negotiations ceased, and now attempts are being made to continue talks of peace.
France has continuously attempted to revive the peace talks. Earlier in 2016, France held a conference with the United Nations, United States, and some Arab countries to try to resolve the conflict without having representatives from either Israel or Palestine. The goal of this preliminary conference was to discuss major peace proposals and prepare for another conference later this year.
The French foreign ministry continues its plan to hold a conference by year’s end, yet there has not yet been an official comment from French envoy Pierre Vimont regarding Israel’s refusal to attend. Palestine has agreed to attend if the conference is held.
The Middle East Peace Conference slated for January 15th, 2017 will bring 70 nations against Israel. 40 of the nations will be for Islam and 10 will be for Israel. The Islamics will win by a landslide.
This in tune will cause the Psalm 83 war where 10 Islamic nations will attack Judah, Israel, and Jerusalem. The timeframe for this war will be from the Biblical month 11 (sometime in February) and the 24th day possibly to September 20th, 2017. This war is tied to Zechariah 1, 2, and 12. Psalm 2 and Isaiah 60 has this to say about the end.
The idea here is that Israel’s Messiah is to rule over all the nations of the world from Jerusalem during the coming Millennial kingdom Psalm 2, and Isaiah 60 for instance, show this:
Why do the nations conspire, and the peoples plot in vain? The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the LORD and his anointed, saying, “Let us burst their bonds asunder, and cast their cords from us.” He who sits in the heavens laughs; the LORD has them in derision. Then he will speak to them in his wrath, and terrify them in his fury, saying, “I have set my king on Zion, my holy hill.” I will tell of the decree of the LORD: He said to me, “You are my son, today I have begotten you. Ask of me, and I will make the nations your heritage, and the ends of the earth your possession. You shall break them with a rod of iron, and dash them in pieces like a potter’s vessel.” Now therefore, O kings, be wise; be warned, O rulers of the earth. Serve the LORD with fear, with trembling kiss his feet, lest he be angry, and you perish in the way; for his wrath is quickly kindled. Blessed are all who take refuge in him.
Arise, shine; for your light [Israel] has come, and the glory of the LORD has risen upon you. For behold, darkness shall cover the earth, and thick darkness the peoples; but the LORD will arise upon you, and his glory will be seen upon you. And nations shall come to your light, and kings to the brightness of your rising. Lift up your eyes round about, and see; they all gather together, they come to you; your sons shall come from far, and your daughters shall be carried in the arms. Then you shall see and be radiant, your heart shall thrill and rejoice; because the abundance of the sea shall be turned to you, the wealth of the nations shall come to you. A multitude of camels shall cover you, the young camels of Midian and Ephah; all those from Sheba shall come. They shall bring gold and frankincense, and shall proclaim the praise of the LORD. All the flocks of Kedar shall be gathered to you, the rams of Nebai’oth shall minister to you; they shall come up with acceptance on my altar, and I will glorify my glorious house. Who are these that fly like a cloud, and like doves to their windows? For the coastlands [far distant lands] shall wait for me, the ships of Tarshish first, to bring your sons from far, their silver and gold with them, for the name of the LORD your God, and for the Holy One of Israel, because he has glorified you. Foreigners shall build up your walls, and their kings shall minister to you; for in my wrath I smote you, but in my favor I have had mercy on you. Your gates shall be open continually; day and night they shall not be shut; that men may bring to you the wealth of the nations, with their kings led in procession. For the nation and kingdom that will not serve you shall perish… (Isaiah 60:1-12)
The 70 nations that will vote and vote against Israel will be laid to waste between 2017 to 2018 end timeframe.
January 15, 2017 will be the Middle East Peace Conference.
This will lead to the Psalm 83 War which includes Zechariah 1, 2, and 12. The timeframe of the War will be from the third week of February to September 20th, 2017 to the 23rd.
The idea here is that Israel’s Messiah is to rule over all the nations of the world from Jerusalem during the coming Millennial kingdom Psalm 2, and Isaiah 60 for instance, show this:
Why do the nations conspire, and the peoples plot in vain? The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the LORD and his anointed, saying, “Let us burst their bonds asunder, and cast their cords from us.” He who sits in the heavens laughs; the LORD has them in derision. Then he will speak to them in his wrath, and terrify them in his fury, saying, “I have set my king on Zion, my holy hill.” I will tell of the decree of the LORD: He said to me, “You are my son, today I have begotten you. Ask of me, and I will make the nations your heritage, and the ends of the earth your possession. You shall break them with a rod of iron, and dash them in pieces like a potter’s vessel.” Now therefore, O kings, be wise; be warned, O rulers of the earth. Serve the LORD with fear, with trembling kiss his feet, lest he be angry, and you perish in the way; for his wrath is quickly kindled. Blessed are all who take refuge in him.
Arise, shine; for your light [Israel] has come, and the glory of the LORD has risen upon you. For behold, darkness shall cover the earth, and thick darkness the peoples; but the LORD will arise upon you, and his glory will be seen upon you. And nations shall come to your light, and kings to the brightness of your rising. Lift up your eyes round about, and see; they all gather together, they come to you; your sons shall come from far, and your daughters shall be carried in the arms. Then you shall see and be radiant, your heart shall thrill and rejoice; because the abundance of the sea shall be turned to you, the wealth of the nations shall come to you. A multitude of camels shall cover you, the young camels of Midian and Ephah; all those from Sheba shall come. They shall bring gold and frankincense, and shall proclaim the praise of the LORD. All the flocks of Kedar shall be gathered to you, the rams of Nebai’oth shall minister to you; they shall come up with acceptance on my altar, and I will glorify my glorious house. Who are these that fly like a cloud, and like doves to their windows? For the coastlands [far distant lands] shall wait for me, the ships of Tarshish first, to bring your sons from far, their silver and gold with them, for the name of the LORD your God, and for the Holy One of Israel, because he has glorified you. Foreigners shall build up your walls, and their kings shall minister to you; for in my wrath I smote you, but in my favor I have had mercy on you. Your gates shall be open continually; day and night they shall not be shut; that men may bring to you the wealth of the nations, with their kings led in procession. For the nation and kingdom that will not serve you shall perish… (Isaiah 60:1-12)
those nations shall be utterly laid waste.