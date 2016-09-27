6

St. Mary’s College is ranked as the sixth best public liberal arts college in the nation in U.S. News & World Report’s “2017 Best Colleges.”

1

Day left to register for Hawktoberfest events. Hawktoberbest is only a week away! Check out the events online.

2

Days remaining to RSVP for the Center for the Study of Democracy’s event Issues of Criminal Justice: Race-or Poverty- Based? The event takes place on Oct. 6th in St. Mary’s Hall at 8 p.m.

3:1

Score of the Women’s Volleyball game vs. New York University on Saturday.



50

Percent of St. Mary’s students travel abroad to study for a semester. See the updated list of semester study abroad locations on the St. Mary’s website.

Note: This is a experimental article type. The Point News is attempting to provide more frequent updates on campus events. This is a style of reporting inspired by 538 Significant Figures. We are using their idea with their permission. For updates on world events please check out Walter Hickey’s Significant Figures. If you have any feedback, or ideas for “Right to the Point” please send them to Scott at Managingeditor@thepointnews.com.