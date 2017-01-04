News
“Wednesday, Dec. 7 Print Edition” Now in Circulation!
Print copies of The Point News' most current edition have begun to circulate the St. Mary's Community. Issues are currently scattered around campus. Pick one up...
Features
Opening Up the Realm of Anthropology: Visiting Lecture from Becca Peixotto
On Wednesday, November 9, PhD candidate and adjunct instructor at American University Becca Peixotto spoke...
Around the World The St. Mary’s Way: Spring Break Tour to London
While the United Kingdom is across the Atlantic Ocean, once in Great Britain the London...
Posting Positivity: A Review of Social Media Run by St. Mary’s Students
It is not unusual to see students stop at the tip of St. John’s pond...
Arts & Entertainment
Opinions
St. Mary’s College of Maryland Sanctuary Petition
Dear President Jordan and the College Administration, We, the members of the St. Mary’s College Community, write to reaffirm the rights of all of our...
Halloween: A Costume Critique
Editor's note: This article is from the last print edition and was meant to be posted online at a more relevant time. But it's almost...
Club Spotlight: The Alternative Percussion Collective
The Office of Studential Activities in association with the Musicality Department would like to alert the campus to the newest student-led club approved by...